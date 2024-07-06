Mira Kapoor drops picture with Surya Kumar Yadav from Anant-Radhika's sangeet: 'Son thinks we are cool'. See pic

Mira Kapoor recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet event at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her husband Shahid Kapoor at the ceremony. Mira took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture with Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty while adding a funny caption about her son. (Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: Badshah took this much money to perform) Mira Rajput posted a photo with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty.

Mira, Shahid pose with Suryakumar Yadav

Shahid and his wife were seen twinning in black at the sangeet ceremony. While the former donned a black traditional outfit teamed with Nehru jacket, the latter wore a black and silver lehenga. Similar to Shahid and Mira, Suryakumar an Devisha also opted for black desi attire. Mira, while sharing the group picture captioned her Instagram story as, “Our son thinks we are cool now (crazy fac emoji)….@surya_14kumar…@devishashetty_.”

Mira Kapoor added a funny caption to her Instagram story from Anant-Radhika's sangeet.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's guests

Apart from Shahid and Mira, Salman Khan, Ranver Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Shehnaaz Gill, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Badshah, Radhika Seth and others also attended Anant-Radhika's sangeet. Justin Bieber's performance was one of the major highlights of the celebrations. Salman also grooved to his iconic songs - Jumme Ki Raat Hai and O O Jaane Jaana with Anant.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

The wedding festivities will kick off on July 12 with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, representing the main wedding ceremony. Guests are encouraged to enhance the festive atmosphere by adorning traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will carry on through July 13 with Shubh Aashirwad. Finally, the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, will take place on July 14.

Anant is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani and the grandson of late Dhirubhai Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Viren Merchant. The bride-to-be's father is the CEO of Encore Healthcare.