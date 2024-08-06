Zayed Khan says he should not have done too many big multi-starrers: ‘I wasn’t bred to do artistic films'

What Zayed said

During the interview, Zayed talked about his career setback after delivering a Main Hoon Na, and said, "I took my stardom for granted and didn’t listen to a lot of people who advised me to do single-hero films. Once you are absorbed by a market, you have to show them that you are able to hold a film on your shoulders. I think it’s a big responsibility. Truth be told, I wanted to work in big films. I wasn’t bred to do artistic films… I was a physical actor. I was so much into the action genre that big-ticket action movies always got the better of me.”

‘I went with multi-starrers too much’

He continued, “When many actors come together, budgets are justified to make them. Probably I went into that a little too soon. I should have built my brand before saying yes to those big-ticket films. I guess I regret that. Other than that I signed on with some great people. Some of them didn’t just hit the golden goose. I mean, who won’t sign a film like ‘Blue.' On paper they were amazing films, amazing technicians. I went with multi-starrers too much. My father was very miffed with me, he had his reservations. I really thought I knew it, how and what I was doing. Jab ap thoda sa young hai, apka garam khoon aap sab jante hai (you are hot blooded and seem to know everything) … sometimes you get overwhelmed with that attention and whatever you're doing is right.”

Zayed also recalled that Farah Khan was an amazing mentor to him, and helped him during shoots. Zayed also shared how so many films were shelved where he played a single hero.

Zayed was last seen in Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene. He is gearing up for his OTT debut with The Film That Never Was.