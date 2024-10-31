Sobhita Dhulipala has clearly made it! Finds her face on phuljhadi packet on Diwali

Sobhita Dhulipala found an apt way to wish fans on Diwali. She shared a picture of a packet of phuljhadis or sparklers with her face on the cover. Clearly, a marker of success for any desi star. (Also Read: Nagarjuna introduces soon to be daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala to Chiranjeevi at ANR National Awards 2024) Sobhita Dhulipala shares picture of her phuljhadi to wish fans on Diwali

Sobhita on a phuljhadi packet

Sobhita took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and shared a picture of her holding a packet of sparklers in her hand. The ‘crackling sparklers’ packet had a picture of the actor striking a pose. Sobhita wrote “Happy Diwali (drumroll)” along with the picture.

Last week, Sobhita wore an elegant glossy sari with a navy blue blouse and matching jewellery to the grand, star-studded Diwali bash of ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She shared her look with a photoshoot on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “At the most fantastical Diwali bash by @manishmalhotra05 wearing a special custom Banarsi Ikat weave saree (red heart with sparkle emojis).”

Sobhita busy with wedding prep

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot soon. Interestingly, their pre-wedding festivities have already started. Last week, Sobhita took to Instagram and shared mesmerizing pictures from the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins," she captioned the post.

For the ceremony, Sobhita donned a vibrant saree with a gold and green border. In the images, she could be seen surrounded by the women of her household. Pasupu Danchadam is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony that marks the beginning of wedding festivities. Pasupu means turmeric and danchadam signifies crushing. The phrase roughly translates to “crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together.” In the images, we can see Sobhita crushing turmeric and seeking blessings of elders.

An official announcement regarding Sobhita and Chaitanya's wedding date and the venue is yet to be made. Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Sobhita was last seen in Love, Sitara, a film that released on ZEE5 last month. She also appeared in Monkey Man earlier this year. Meanwhile, Chaitanya will star in Thandel.