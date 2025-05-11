Anurag Kashyap calls pan-India films a ‘massive scam’: Post Baahubali, everybody want to do these big movies

Director Anurag Kashyap made headlines when he recently said that he has left Bollywood due to the work culture in the Hindi film industry. Now the director has given his comments on the rise of ‘pan-India’ films, calling it nothing more than a ‘massive scam.’ The director was speaking during a session at The Huddle by The Hindu, where he shared why these big-budget films do not make sense. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says he's ‘busier than Shah Rukh Khan’ after moving out of Mumbai, clarifies he hasn't quit filmmaking) Anurag Kashyap shared his take on the rise of pan-India films.((Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP))

What Anurag said about pan-India films

During the interaction, Anurag said, "'Pan-India’, in my opinion, is a massive scam. A film goes into production for 3-4 years. A lot of people are surviving on that film and their lifestyle also depends on it. All the money doesn’t go into the film. And the money that does, it is spent on these massive, unreal sets that do not make sense. And only 1% of it works.”

‘KGF became a success and everyone wants to emulate that’

He went on to add, “Uri: The Surgical Strike became a success and everyone started doing nationalistic films. Post Baahubali, everybody want to do these big movies with Prabhas or somebody else. KGF became a success and everyone wants to emulate that. That’s where the decline of storytelling begins.”

For the unversed, Pan-India films refer to the movies that are marketed and released in multiple languages across India, including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and others. The concept gained prominence after the success of Baahubali in 2015. The last pan-India film which did blockbuster business at the box office was Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Anurag's last directorial Kennedy is yet to get a release date in India. As an actor he was recently seen in Rifle Club and Viduthalai Part 2.