Anurag Kashyap says he's ‘busier than Shah Rukh Khan’ after moving out of Mumbai, clarifies he hasn't quit filmmaking

Weeks after confirming that he has left Mumbai and Bollywood, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a clarification about himself. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Anurag said that he has relocated cities but hasn't quit filmmaking. The filmmaker shared that currently he is 'busier than' actor Shah Rukh Khan with dates booked for the next three years. (Also Read | Anurag Kashyap confirms he's left ‘toxic’ Bollywood and Mumbai: ‘Everyone is trying to make ₹800 crore films’) Anurag Kashyap spoke about his life after he left Mumbai.

Anurag Kashyap issues clarification about himself post leaving Mumbai

Anurag wrote, "I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking. For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone. I am here and I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan (I have to be, I don’t make as much money) (laughing face emoji) I don’t have dates until 2028. I have five directorial hopefully coming out this year or may be three now and two early next year. I have the longest IMDB and I am so employed that I say no to 3 projects a day. So pls go s*** your own c**** or if you are flexible enough lick your own a**."

Internet reacts to Anurag's tweet

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "bro don't do this again. You know what this place took away from you. No same mistakes, please. want good films from you. Just focus there. Take care!" "You don’t need to prove anything, Sir," read a tweet. "I have a lot of love and respect for you, but are you turning into RGV?" tweeted a fan. "You're doing really well in the South film industry, especially Maharaja movies," an X user said.

What Anurag had said about leaving Mumbai

Last month, speaking with The Hindu, the filmmaker confirmed that he has 'left Mumbai' and called Bollywood "toxic". Reportedly, Anurag relocated to Bangalore. He had said, "I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next ₹500 or ₹800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone."

Anurag's next film

Anurag will be seen in Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha as a cop. Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, the project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with a story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently, filming is underway in Hyderabad, followed by an extensive schedule in Maharashtra.