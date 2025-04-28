Shruti Haasan 'looks like Kylie Jenner', says Reddit after her appearance at CSK vs SRH IPL match

On April 25, Shruti Haasan was spotted cheering for CSK at Chennai’s iconic Chepauk Stadium during their IPL match against SRH. Several pictures of the actor surfaced online, with Reddit users quickly drawing comparisons between her look and that of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan calls out IndiGo for over four-hour delay without update; airline responds) Shruti Haasan's recent appearance at CSK vs SRH IPL match drew comparison to Kylie Jenner.

Shruti Haasan at CSK vs SRH IPL match 2025

A Reddit user shared several pictures of Shruti smiling, cheering, and enjoying her time at the CSK vs SRH IPL match 2025. Posting her photos alongside Kylie’s, the Reddit user wrote, "Starting to Look Like Kylie Jenner?" Reddit users were quick to react. While some agreed with the caption, others thought Shruti looked better than Kylie.

Reddit thinks Shruti looks like Kylie Jenner

One of the comments read, "She looked really pretty, but honestly, she’s starting to look a lot like Kylie Jenner these days." Another wrote, "This is too much similarity." Another commented, "I always thought she looked like Kylie." Another said, "Both of them had cosmetic surgeries and now look older? But Kylie is 27 and Shruti Haasan is 39, and Shruti is looking a lot younger." Another Reddit user commented, "Jennerification." One more comment read, "She’s finer than Kylie if you ask me."

Shruti had earlier spoken about undergoing cosmetic procedures in an interview with HT. She said, "I think there is and there isn’t. There was a time I listened to the pressure. As far as my nose surgery goes, it’s a choice I made, even after my first film was done, because my nose was broken. I didn’t like the way it felt. I didn’t like the way it looked. It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it. When it came to fillers… They said, ‘Shruti’s face is very Western, it’s very sharp, it’s very masculine.’ I was constantly hearing this, and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about. If there are any actresses telling you they haven’t done it, they are blatantly lying because people’s faces don’t change that much."

She added, "But it’s just something that I wanted to talk about. I don’t propagate it. What I’m trying to say is… it could be something from colouring your hair, like Indian women who feel they need to bleach their skin or dye their hair blonde or wear blue contact lenses... it’s the same thing, right? You don’t need to fit into anything, you do what you have to do. If a woman in her 40s feels, ‘I want Botox because it makes me feel better,’ that’s her choice. And if she feels, ‘This is not what I want,’ that is her choice. I felt I should be honest about my journey."

Shruti Haasan's upcoming movies

Shruti will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Coolie, alongside Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. The film is set to release in theatres on August 14. She also has Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar: Part 2 in the pipeline.