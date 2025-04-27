Shruti Haasan responds to those asking her ‘which number boyfriend is this’: ‘You're not understanding…’

Actor Shruti Haasan has been quite public about her relationships in the past, having most recently dated actor Michael Corsale and visual artist Santanu Hazarika. Talking to Filmfare, she revealed that she had ‘no regrets’ in life and had this to say to people who ask her, ‘which number boyfriend is this?’ (Also Read: Shruti Haasan says she was labelled unlucky at the start of her career. Here's how Pawan Kalyan helped her) Shruti Haasan has been public about her relationships in the past and has this to say about them.

Shruti Haasan on her love life

When Shruti was asked if there was anything she would like to redo in her life, anything she regrets, she said, “I have hurt some people and I wish I didn’t do that. Everything else, I have like zero regrets. I’m like, okay, I was a clown, it’s fine. Just some people that were very valuable to me, I hurt them by mistake and I always now spend my time saying sorry for it.”

When the conversation then veered to relationships, she claimed she wished she ‘wasn’t so influenced’ by her relationships. She claimed it hasn’t changed in years, adding, “We all have that one dangerous ex, apart from that, I do close the chapter with no regrets. That's why when people say, oh, which number boyfriend is this? You're not understanding – for you it's a number, for me it's the number of times I failed at having the love I want. So, I don't feel bad about it...but I feel a little bad. Of course, I'm human.”

She also stated that she doesn’t blame her partner when a relationship ends because two people can’t be expected to change ‘at the same time, in the same way’. She said she has been ‘loyal’ and ‘good’ in relationships, and if she hasn’t chosen, she didn’t ‘owe people answers’.

Recent work

Shruti was last seen in the 2023 films Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, The Eye, Hi Nanna and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. She is currently working on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, and Mysskin’s Train. She will also reprise her role for Prashanth’s Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam when the film goes on floors.