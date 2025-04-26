Shruti Haasan says she was labelled unlucky at the start of her career. Here's how Pawan Kalyan helped her

Actor Shruti Haasan has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films in her career. In a new interview with Filmfare, the actor revealed how she was deemed unlucky at the beginning of her career because the first two films she starred in did not perform well at the box office. (Also read: Shruti Haasan says she was 'humbled by life' after her parents separated: ‘You can go from Mercedes to local train’) Shruti Haasan recalled how she was termed unlucky in the beginning of her career.

What Shruti said

During the interaction, Shruti talked about her perception in the industry when she was just starting out as an actor. She said, “They had this whole myth in Telugu that I am unlucky, because my first two films didn't work. But they didn't realise that the first two films had the same hero. And they were like 'We don't want her'.”

Shruti starred with Siddharth in the fantasy adventure film Anaganaga O Dheerudu and the romantic drama Oh My Friend. Both films, which released in 2011, did not work at the box office.

How Pawan Kalyan helped

It was Pawan Kalyan who believed in her during those initial years in the industry. The actor added, "Then Pawan Kalyan sir was like 'no, we get her.' And my whole career trajectory changed. Suddenly, Bombay started looking, and Tamil started looking. Do you know what I mean? It's just the people and how they believe in you. It translates even creatively when they believe you can carry something off. And they are collaborative and communicative. It makes a difference."

Pawan Kalyan worked with Shruti in the 2012 release Gabbar Singh. A remake of the 2010 Hindi film Dabangg, the Telugu film was a huge hit at the box office.

Shruti will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The film, which stars Rajinikanth in the lead, is set for an August 14 release.