'What a man’: Rajinikanth greets them while flying economy class, fans can't keep calm about his humility. Watch

Actor Rajinikanth recently left fans excited and surprised when he flew economy class on an IndiGo flight. A fan posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of how people on the flight reacted when they saw Rajinikanth boarding it. Take a look. (Also Read: Rajinikanth makes a quick stop at local temple on his way to Jailer 2 shoot, greets fans. Watch) A fan posted a video on social media of Rajinikanth smiling wide as he greeted fans on a flight.

Rajinikanth greets excited fans

The fan posting the video on X wrote, “THATS RIGHT. I GOT தலைவர் தரிசனம்!!!!!!!! (Thalaivar’s darshan) Crying. Shivering. Heart beating peakeddddddd.” In the video, people can be seen cheering loudly and whipping out their phones to record as soon as they realised that Rajinikanth had boarded the plane.

They wave at him and scream Thalaiva to catch his attention. The actor seemed more than happy to greet them all and acknowledge those screaming out his name. The fan who recorded can even be heard screaming, “Oh my god…s**t, hi,” as Rajinikanth makes eye contact and waves at them.

Fans reacted to the video, with one commenting, “There’s genuine glee on his face too, what a man.” Another wrote, “This is a video for the ages!” Some fans pointed out that he was travelling economy, while others pointed out ‘that smile’.

Rajinikanth’s affinity to fly economy

This is not the first time Rajinikanth has surprised fans by flying economy class, greeting them even if they approach him. In March last year, he was spotted on a flight from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. He didn’t even try to hide his face and looked relaxed as the person sitting next to him seemed on cloud nine.

He even chatted with the crew before he had to take his seat for takeoff. Jiiva, who later bumped into Rajinikanth on a shuttle the same day, shared pictures with him, writing, “Flying high with the superstar Rajinikanth sir!”

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2024 film Vettaiyan, in which he played a brutal cop who comes to see the error of his ways. He will soon star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2.