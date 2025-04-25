Rajinikanth makes a quick stop at local temple on his way to Jailer 2 shoot, greets fans. Watch

Rajinikanth is busy shooting for his upcoming feature Jailer 2. The superstar surprised fans on Friday as he made a quick stop at a local temple in the Anaikatti hills near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on the way to his shoot. He offered prayers and met some fans at the premises. (Also read: Rajinikanth gets out of car to greet fans screaming for their ‘thalaivar’ outside Kerala resort . See his reaction) Rajinikanth clicked pictures with fans during his temple visit.

Rajinikanth makes a quick temple visit

In the new videos that have surfaced on fan pages of the actor on X (formerly Twitter), Rajinikanth was seen getting out of his car to make his way towards the temple. The spot where he is currently shooting requires him to travel from Anaikatti to Mangarai. He decided to visit the Matheswaran Sivan temple for a quick darshan.

Dressed in white, Rajinikanth was guided by a priest as he offered his prayers. He also put a teeka on the actor's forehead, as captured in the video that was taken by eager fans at the spot. The priest also enquired about the actor's health.

Rajinikanth also posed with some fans who were surprised to see their favourite star at the temple premises. He greeted them with folded hands.

About his upcoming work

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan. He will soon star in Lokesh Kanagraj’s Coolie apart from Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 is an action-comedy film that is a sequel to Nelson’s 2023 hit film Jailer. Rajinikanth returns as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, while Ramya plays his wife, Vijaya ‘Viji’ Pandian. Jailer explored how Tiger is forced to come out of retirement when his family’s safety is threatened, and his son goes missing while investigating a smuggling case. It remains to be seen how Jailer 2 will take the story forward.