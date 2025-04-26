Shruti Haasan says she was 'humbled by life' after her parents separated: ‘You can go from Mercedes to local train’

Actor Shruti Haasan opened up about the years when she had to witness the separation of her parents, Kamal Haasan and Sarika. In an interview with Filmfare, Shruti shared that she never felt ‘entitled’ as someone coming from a family of actors, because she was ‘humbled’ at a young age herself. Her parents separated and divorced in 2004. (Also read: Shruti Haasan would pretend to be someone else so she wouldn't be asked about Kamal Haasan: ‘I wanted my own identity’) Shruti Haasan talked about the time her parents separated. (Instagram/ Shruti Haasan)

What Shruti said

During the interview, when Shruti was asked whether she ever felt ‘privileged and entitled’ as someone growing up, she said, “No, because a lot of people don't know what happened to me prior to me joining the film industry. I was humbled by life with my parents' separation. We were not living in the big mansion, and when my mom decided to leave, we moved from Chennai to Mumbai. It wasn't comfortable. I am glad for those lessons because I learnt that you can go from Mercedes to local train… like really quick in life. Both are a journey that you can learn from.”

‘I was a bit attitude-y’

She went on to add, “When I joined the movies, by then I had reconnected with Appa, and I went to study music abroad. But I always had this sense of I want my own space and I want to earn my own money and I want my own independence. I was a bit attitude-y but when I look back it was not from a place of thinking that I am better. It was completely from a place of fear and thinking I am lesser, and projecting confidence.”

Shruti's parents, Kamal and Sarika, were married from 1988 to 2004. They have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara Haasan.

Shruti will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The action thriller is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures and also stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Sundeep Kishan, and Reba Monica John.