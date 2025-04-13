Menu Explore
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pack on the PDA at Coachella, walk hand in hand at the festival

BySantanu Das
Apr 13, 2025 04:18 PM IST

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted together on the second night of Coachella on April 12.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating each other for a while now. The two attended several award show events together where Timothée was nominated for A Complete Unknown. Now the two of them were spotted packing in the PDA at Coachella 2025. In new videos that have surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), the two lovebirds could not keep their hands off each other as they watched Charli XCX perform on the second day of the festival. (Also read: Kylie Jenner wants to ‘hang on to’ Timothee Chalamet 'for life' and hopes to expand their family: Report)

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in the crowd at Coachella.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in the crowd at Coachella.

Kylie and Timothée at Coachella

In the video that was taken by a fan inside the festival in California, Kylie and Timothée kissed, held hands and cuddled together in the middle of the audience. Timothée could not keep his hands off Kylie and the two cozied up throughout the evening. Later, they were also seen cheering and singing through Charli XCX's power-packed performance.

Both of them wore baseball caps and dark sunglasses. Timothée kept it casual in a brown tee, and baggy half pants. Meanwhile, Kylie wore a white outfit for the rare public appearance with him.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the pictures and videos, a fan commented, “I hope this becomes the healthiest and longest lasting relationship for both of them!” A second fan said, “They look so cute and easy with each other.” “When his love language is physical touch , 10/10.” said another.

After months of dating rumours, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally went public with their romance in September 2023. The duo attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Since then, they have attended the Golden Globe awards, Berlin Film Festival and Academy Awards ceremony together.

On the work front, Timothee will be seen next in Marty Supreme, which arrives in theatres this Christmas.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
