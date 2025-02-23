Kylie Jenner wants to ‘hang on to’ Timothee Chalamet 'for life' and hopes to expand their family: Report

Sources revealed to Life & Style that Kylie Jenner is completely smitten with Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet and is eager to take their relationship to the next level. The couple’s chemistry has been undeniable, and it seems they’re ready to embrace a new chapter together as things continue to heat up between them. Kylie Jenner is head over heels for Timothee Chalamet and looking to solidify their relationship.(@kyliejenner/Instagram, @tchalamet/Instagram)

Jenner ‘connects in every way’ with Chalamet

The insider dished about the couple, “Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before, they connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him. You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together. She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life.” The source also claimed that Jenner is “so happy with” the Dune actor that she “lives in constant fear that it might end, so her solution to that is getting him to marry her.”

Since the two have made their relationship more public with their recent appearances, Jenner wants to make things official between them. The source shared with the media outlet, “She’s been dropping hints and he does talk about things like they have a future, so it’s not like it’s totally out of the question. She’s just in a much bigger hurry than he is. She does have a huge ace up her sleeve that she can drop to, hopefully, make it a deal he can’t refuse, and that’s to elope with no prenup, that’s how badly she wants this.”

Jenner wants to expand family with Chalamet

The billionaire is not just expecting a ring but also is eager to expand her family with Chalamet. The insider claimed that she would “100 per cent love” to have children with the actor, adding, “If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon.”

The reality TV star and Little Women lead were spotted getting cosy at the 2025 BAFTA Awards in London on Saturday, February 15. In photos and videos from the night, the couple could not keep their hands off each other, with Jenner even placing her hand on Chalamet's upper thigh while seated.

Just a day prior, the couple had packed the PDA at the Berlin Film Festival, where they were seen holding hands throughout the event, as reported by OK! Magazine.