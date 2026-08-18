‘Shouldn’t we praise Delhi Police?': Rijiju says no one harmed during protest

Union minister Kiren Rijiju squarely denied allegations of any police brutality against students in the recently-concluded student protests against the NEET-UG paper leak in Delhi. He referred to the July 20 Parliament march led by protesting students in Delhi and said that cops should be praised for handling everything “so peacefully”. Police personnel carry out a lathi charge on protesters during the protest march against the alleged NEET paper leak from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House. (ANI) He also praised the Delhi Police and other authorities for managing the protests despite some “criminals” joining the agitation under the guise of being students. In a conversation with news agency ANI, Rijiju was asked about allegations of guns being fired during protests. To this, Rijiju said: “Kahan goli chali hai? (where were shots fired?. Not one person died or broke their bone or got seriously injured.") The union minister further claimed that several people tried to incite violence and yet no one died, and heaped praise on Delhi Police for controlling the situation.

“So many criminals infiltrated under the guise of students. Furthermore, more than half the people—whether from the Aam Aadmi Party, the dafli-playing agitators, the Bhim Army, or the Samajwadi Party—came and incited others to violence; yet, not a single casualty occurred,” Rijiju said, further adding the similar protests during Congress era used to result in many deaths. ‘Not one lathi used’ The union minister and BJP MP also claimed that “not one” lathi was used during the protest and that it was only when protesters began a march towards the Parliament that cops tried to stop them. “There were no deaths, right? So shouldn't we praise cops? Police is also there for our protection. They managed everything so peacefully and yet we are criticising them. This is not right,” Rijiju said.