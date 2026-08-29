KPSC recruitment irregularity row: IAS appears before CID

Bengaluru IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, whose whereabouts had come under scrutiny following Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches in connection with the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officer recruitment scam, appeared before the criminal investigation department (CID) on Friday for questioning. HT Image

Gangwar appeared before CID investigating officer ACP Raghavendra Hegde after the agency issued him a notice directing him to appear before officer for investigation. Officials are questioning him about the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process and his role when he was serving as KPSC examination controller.

The development follows ED searches at Gangwar’s residence in Bengaluru and his native place in Uttar Pradesh. The searches were conducted as part of the probe into alleged financial irregularities surrounding the recruitment of veterinary officers.

Gangwar, a 2016-batch IAS officer, had reportedly sought 15 days’ leave from the government, citing his father’s health condition. He had stated that his father had suffered a heart attack and required medical treatment.

However, questions were raised over his whereabouts after investigators reportedly visited his native place in Uttar Pradesh following the ED searches. Officials were unable to locate the officer there, leading to speculation about his absence and prompting the CID to issue a notice directing him to appear for questioning.

The controversy also triggered a political confrontation in Karnataka. Union minister for heavy industries and steel HD Kumaraswamy questioned Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the government’s handling of the issue and sought clarification about the officer’s whereabouts.

Kharge had earlier maintained that Gangwar had formally applied for leave citing his father’s health and that there was no reason for the government to reject the explanation without further grounds.

The alleged KPSC recruitment scam is being investigated by both the ED and CID. While the ED is examining the financial transactions and possible money trail linked to the alleged irregularities, the CID is probing the recruitment procedure and the possible involvement of officials and other persons.

Gangwar had served as KPSC examination controller when the veterinary officer recruitment examination was conducted. He is currently serving as director of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the Karnataka Department of Industries and Commerce.

Meanwhile, suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar has also appeared before the CID and was questioned in connection with the case.

Investigators are expected to question Gangwar about the conduct of the examination, handling of official records, administrative decisions and other aspects of the recruitment process. His statement could help investigators establish the sequence of events and determine whether any officials or intermediaries were involved in the alleged irregularities.