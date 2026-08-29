Vikramarka reviews SCCL plans for exploring K’taka’s Devadurga

Hyderabad Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a public sector coal mining company owned by the Telangana government, has taken a significant step towards diversifying into gold and copper mineral exploration in Karnataka’s Devadurga block. HT Image

Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who visited the Devadurga gold-copper block in Raichur district on Friday, directed the Singareni officials to expedite exploration activities and use advanced technologies to assess the quantity and quality of the mineral deposits.

SCCL secured the exploration rights for the Devadurga block through an auction conducted by the Central government. On Thursday, Vikramarka formally launched SCCL’s gold and copper exploration programme at Lingadahalli village in Devadurga taluk. He subsequently inspected the identified exploration areas and reviewed the plans prepared by Singareni officials.

He also visited an exhibition of mineral samples collected from the block and sought details about the proposed exploration and extraction processes.

“Given the block’s proximity to Hutti Gold Mines, a Karnataka government undertaking, there is a considerable scope for leveraging the expertise of the neighbouring state with decades of experience in gold exploration, mining, processing and refining,” Vikramarka, who holds the finance and energy portfolios, told reporters.

During his second-day visit to Karnataka’s gold-mining areas on Friday, the deputy chief minister inspected the Hutti and UT gold mines in Raichur district and studied the entire process, from extraction of gold-bearing ore to the production of refined gold.

He directed Singareni officials to examine the possibility of establishing a joint venture between SCCL and Hutti Gold Mines, saying that combining the technical capabilities of the two public sector undertakings could help increase domestic gold production.

Vikramarka asked officials to prepare an action plan covering joint exploration, mining, ore extraction, processing and refining, adoption of modern technologies, deployment of technical experts and training of personnel.

He said Hutti Gold Mines’ expertise in gold mining and SCCL’s experience in large-scale mining could complement each other and help achieve better results in the Devadurga project.

The deputy chief minister directed officials to speed up exploration using modern scientific and technological methods to establish the quantity and quality of gold and copper deposits in the block.

He directed SCCL chairman and managing director Jyothi Buddha Prakash to complete all arrangements for establishing a permanent site office at Devadurga at the earliest.

Vikramarka expressed confidence that the discovery of commercially significant quantities of gold and copper could generate substantial employment opportunities for local youth and accelerate economic activity and development in the region.

“A partnership between Hutti Gold Mines and SCCL can facilitate the adoption of advanced mining technologies, increase domestic gold production, create employment and contribute to strengthening the national economy,” he added.