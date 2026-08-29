Surekha calls on Revanth for Rakhi bonhomie as Cong mulls punitive action

Hyderabad Telangana state environment and forests minister Konda Surekha on Friday met chief minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and tied a rakhi to him, even as the Congress high command is examining the report submitted by the Telangana PCC recommending disciplinary action against her for violating party discipline. HT Image

Surekha drove to the chief minister’s residence on Friday and tied a rakhi to him. She, however, did not get an opportunity to have a one-on-one meeting with Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to reporters at her residence later, Surekha sought to play down the political overtones surrounding the occasion. “I have tied a rakhi to the chief minister for the third time. I am a sister to everyone. I will not make any political comments in the festive atmosphere,” she said.

Surekha added that women would always stand by the chief minister and said she had prayed for God to give him the strength to develop the state. “I prayed that the chief minister should always have the blessings of women and that God should give him the strength to develop Telangana,” she said.

On August 23, the PCC submitted its report to the high command suggesting appropriate action against Surekha, whose daughter Konda Sushmita Patel allegedly made derogatory and defamatory comments against the chief minister at a programme held at Parkal in Warangal district on August 19.

Earlier, Surekha stayed away from the chief minister’s rally at Parkal on August 16, where appealed to the people to ensure that sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy was re-elected with a huge majority in the next assembly elections.

This has not gone down well with Surekha who has been openly critical of Prakash Reddy, alleging that attempts were being made to marginalise or suppress leaders and supporters belonging to her political camp.

The chief minister’s support to Prakash Reddy added fuel to the fire and Surekha’s daughter Sushmitha made a scathing attack on Revanth Reddy. She also announced that she would contest the next election from Parkal, even if she doesn’t get the Congress ticket.

The TPCC disciplinary committee subsequently issued a notice to Surekha in connection with the controversy on August 20, but she sought to disassociate with her daughter’s comments. She wrote to the PCC to withdraw the notice given to her. She said she would give an explanation to the chief minister, after his return from the UK tour on August 23.