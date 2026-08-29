Putin to meet PM Modi on August 31 at SCO Summit; talks to continue at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Russia's TASS agency reported. Putin to meet Modi after Xi talks at SCO Summit. (Reuters)

The two leaders are also expected to continue their discussions during the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin was scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings during the SCO Summit, according to TASS.

"Major international events provide a good opportunity for bilateral contacts and bilateral meetings. Naturally, we always take advantage of this opportunity. It will be done this time too," Ushakov said.

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"As of now, we have scheduled nine bilateral meetings for our President," he added.

This would be PM Modi and Putin’s 21st in-person meeting since 2014.

The two leaders have maintained regular high-level engagement, including through bilateral visits and meetings on the sidelines of major summits. Their last in-person meeting was in New Delhi in December 2025, when Putin visited India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.