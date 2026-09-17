Kerala child rights panel calls for gender-inclusive rules, bars schools from penalising boys over hair length

The Keralam child rights panel has said boys and children who do not identify with a specific gender are free to grow their hair as they choose and directed schools not to discriminate against or penalise them over hair length. The Kerala child rights panel has directed schools not to discriminate against or penalise boys over their hair length. (Unsplash )

In an order issued by commission member P Shajesh Bhaskar, the panel said such children had the right to maintain their hair and choose their dress according to their preference.

However, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights made it clear that hair should be kept clean and properly maintained and should not cover the eyes or face, according to a statement.

During laboratory activities, sports competitions and practical classes, students should tie their hair or otherwise keep it secured with a hair band for safety reasons, the commission said.

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It advised against using chemicals or hair colours that could be harmful to health.

School authorities should not mentally harass boys or transgender children, remove them from classes, discriminate against them or subject them to other punitive measures over hair length or related matters, the commission said.

The panel noted that it had not found any specific guidelines issued by the state Education department or the CBSE on the matter.

It directed that appropriate guidelines be prepared urgently and that boys and children who do not identify with a specific gender be included in the committee framing them and be heard before the guidelines are issued to schools.

School authorities should give greater priority to students' academic progress and personality development rather than their external appearance, it said.

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The commission directed that a report on the action taken by the respondents on its recommendations be submitted within 45 days.

The order followed consideration of two petitions.

A petition was filed by Ramanattukara resident Indu Menon, who alleged that schools, despite claiming to be gender-neutral, discriminated against boys and children who do not identify with a specific gender and treated boys with long hair like offenders.

The other was filed by the principal of a private school in Kottakkal, who said an 11th-standard boy had repeatedly refused to cut his hair despite being asked to do so. The principal sought guidelines on how schools should deal with such cases, according to the statement.