Army sepoy dies after gunshot injury at Pune’s NDA, probe underway

An Indian Army sepoy who sustained a gunshot injury to his neck at a security post inside the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune’s Khadakwasla on September 11 died while undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital, police said on Thursday. A sepoy posted at Pune’s National Defence Academy died after a gunshot injury to his neck. Police are investigating whether the shooting was accidental or self-inflicted.

Investigators are yet to determine whether the shooting was accidental or self-inflicted.

“The NDA authorities told us about the incident, following which we conducted the spot panchanama and recovered the shell of the bullet fired from the weapon. His condition was critical. We conducted the postmortem and the body was handed over to his family members. Whether it is an accidental fire or suicide cannot be determined at this stage,” senior police inspector of the Uttamnagar police station Raghvendra Kshirsagar said.

The deceased was a 46-year-old sepoy with the 282 Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon, posted at the National Defence Academy (NDA). Southern Command public relations officer (PRO) Ankush Chavan confirmed Singh’s death on Thursday evening. “The NDA will issue a statement soon,” Chavan said.

According to Uttamnagar police officers, the incident took place around 10.18am at Post No. 8 inside the academy. Police said Singh sustained a gunshot wound to his neck, with the bullet entering from the front and exiting through the back. He was immediately taken to the Military Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, Singh had suffered significant blood loss, and his medical report recorded shallow breathing and a reduced level of consciousness following the injury.

Police are examining the weapon involved and other circumstances surrounding the incident to establish how the weapon was fired and how Singh sustained the injury. Investigators have not yet concluded whether the shooting was accidental or self-inflicted.