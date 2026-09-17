NHAI launches OneTag: Change FASTag bank without replacing your physical tag

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday announced the rollout of ‘OneTag’, a FASTag portability service on its Rajmargyatra app, allowing users to change issuing banks while keeping the same physical tag on their vehicle. NHAI said the move aims to expand consumer choice and streamline the FASTag ecosystem for over 130 million users. The new OneTag service lets FASTag holders change banks through the Rajmargyatra app while retaining the same tag, with a six-month cooling period between switches.

Under the new facility, a FASTag holder can log in to the Rajmargyatra app, enter the vehicle registration number and check eligibility for porting. After receiving a six-digit Mobile Verification Code (MVC) from the current issuer bank, the user can select a new issuer, complete KYC and wallet onboarding, and finish the switch. The FASTag ID linked to the vehicle remains unchanged, so there is no need to replace the tag affixed to the windshield.

Once porting is complete, the previous issuer will close the old FASTag wallet and refund the available balance after applicable adjustments. However, an interoperable FASTag can be ported again only after a cooling period of six months.

NHAI said ‘OneTag’ will improve FASTag lifecycle management by cutting repeated tag production, dispatch and reissuance costs. It also simplifies the issuer-switching journey, giving users greater flexibility in choosing banks and service providers.

The Rajmargyatra app also allows purchase of FASTag Annual Pass, FASTag Local Pass and access to the emergency helpline 1033.