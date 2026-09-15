Is your furniture getting damaged over time? Here’s how to protect it, according to an expert

This is where Paint Protection Film (PPF) can be considered as one approach to furniture care. While it was originally developed to protect car paint, the transparent film is now being used for applications beyond automobiles, that includes luxury furniture and interior surfaces.

There are many options available in the market, from PPF to wood polishing sprays and other furniture care products. Here’s what an expert has to say.

Luxury furniture can instantly elevate a space, but regular use, spills, scratches and even changes in weather can gradually affect its finish. Spending significantly on a statement piece only to see it lose its charm over time can be frustrating. But what if an almost invisible layer could help protect it from everyday wear? PPF may be one such solution.

Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.

But how does it work on furniture? While PPF has traditionally been used on cars, its application has expanded to other surfaces where maintaining the original finish is important. On suitable furniture, the film acts as a protective barrier between the furniture surface and everyday contact. Instead of keys, cups, toys or decorative objects coming directly into contact with the original finish, they first come into contact with the protective film.

However, PPF is not suitable for every piece of furniture or every material. The type of film, surface condition, finish and installation technique all matter. For luxury furniture, professional application is particularly important because an incorrectly applied film can affect the appearance rather than protect it.

Protection does not have to change the look of luxury furniture A suitable, professionally applied PPF can help protect furniture without significantly altering its appearance. However, the final look can depend on the type of film, furniture surface, finish and quality of installation. According to Parag Mehta, PPF specialist at Irock, luxury furniture often features unique finishes and decorative details where visible protection may not be the right approach.

Which parts of luxury furniture can benefit from PPF? Not every part of a piece of furniture experiences the same amount of wear. Areas that are touched, handled or used frequently are naturally more exposed to scratches, marks and spills. According to PPF specialist Parag Mehta of Irock, PPF can be particularly useful on high-contact areas such as dining tables, coffee tables and other surfaces that are frequently used. Applying protection selectively to such areas may therefore make more sense than treating every surface of a furniture piece.

Why handcrafted finishes need extra attention Luxury furniture can involve finishes that are more complicated than conventional factory-produced surfaces.

Imran Khan, Concept Designer and Gold Leafing Artist at The Gold Leafing Studio, points out that special finishes such as gold leaf, metallic finishes and textured surfaces require careful consideration when it comes to protection. These finishes can form an important part of the identity of a handcrafted piece. Once damaged, repairing them may require specialised skills rather than a simple replacement of the affected material. This is particularly relevant for handmade furniture, where the value lies not only in the final appearance but also in the craftsmanship behind it. According to Imran, The Gold Leafing Studio, in collaboration with Irock professionals, approaches protection as another consideration in preserving the details of a handmade surface.

PPF is not a magic solution for every furniture surface Despite its potential, PPF should not be treated as a universal solution for luxury furniture. The suitability of a film depends on several factors, including the material, finish, condition of the surface and quality of installation. A protective film also does not make furniture completely immune to damage. This is why professional assessment and installation are important, especially when the furniture features delicate or handcrafted finishes. For valuable furniture, experimenting with a DIY application may not be worth the risk.

Protection could become another part of luxury design Luxury furniture has traditionally focused on craftsmanship, materials, detailing, and aesthetics. But as homeowners see furniture as a long-term investment, durability and maintenance are becoming increasingly important too. PPF offers a different way of thinking about this. Instead of waiting for scratches, marks or everyday wear to appear and then attempting to repair them, homeowners can consider protection from the beginning.

As Imran Khan, Concept Designer and Gold Leafing Artist at The Gold Leafing Studio, puts it:

“Maybe the future of luxury interior is not only about designing pretty objects. It may also be about inventing clever ways to preserve them.”