Boring walls are out! 3 fun textured wall designs that create the illusion of taller, bigger spaces

Don't let walls retreat into the background when they have so much potential. Textured wall introduces a sense of personality in the interior. (Picture credit: Freepik)

They actively shape how your room feels and looks, making their impact can be incredibly transformative in nature. Just add one painting or a hanging textile artwork and notice how the mood changes altogether. Need a more edgy style? Pin graphic posters, and see how the mood instantly becomes more punk rock from a mellow artistic style to textile artwork.



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But here's what most people have been missing: treating walls merely as a base for everything else, whether it is hanging art, displaying souvenirs, or adding decor. What is walls themselves could become the statement piece of your interiors?

Textured walls are coming in to solve the problem of boring old walls. And most importantly, sometimes rooms are compact, but the right textured walls can give an illusion of taller height or a more expansive space. For more insights on how textured walls are becoming the new highlight this year, HT Lifestyle, in a conversation with Pratik Singhvi, chairman and managing director at Euro Pratik, shared how textured walls work and what the different types are.



“Textured walls add a structural depth to the space, while also combining the tactile sophistication and material realism. In essence, these walls stand out as architectural statements giving homes a fine touch,” he reasoned, suggesting that textured walls play a bigger role in interior styling, instead of solely relying on furniture or decor pieces to set the mood of the space.

In this way, there is no need for excessive decoration since the walls now act as the focal point by themselves.

So what are the varieties of textured walls? Pratik shared with us these three: