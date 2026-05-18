Woman who quit corporate career for art after watching Tamasha now restarting career in her 30s: 'Economy is brutal'

A viral post on X has triggered a discussion about passion, financial security, and the risks of leaving stable jobs after a man shared the story of a woman who quit her corporate career to pursue painting after watching the Bollywood film Tamasha. The post quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions online. (Unsplash/Representational image)

The discussion began after an X user named Harsh recounted meeting a woman in her 30s during a job interview. He said that the woman had landed a campus placement job and spent 6 years working in the corporate sector before deciding to leave it all behind.

“Met a woman in her 30s interviewing after a 2 year gap. She said she got campus placed, worked in corporate for 6 years, then watched Tamasha and realised she wanted to be an artist and pursue painting full time. So she quit and did a diploma in arts,” he wrote.

Harsh further shared that after completing the course, the woman tried to build a career through exhibitions and selling paintings. “She loved doing it, but eventually the money ran out and reality caught up. Now she’s trying to return to corporate life for stability,” he wrote.

He added, “The good part is she’ll never live with the regret of not trying. The bad part is she’s almost restarting her corporate career from scratch in her 30s. Moral of the story: follow your passion at your own risk. The economy is brutal.”