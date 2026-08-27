Throwing away your old curtains? Think again! Try these DIY hacks to give them a new life and your home a fresher look

In many Indian households, we have a habit of using things for years, often until they are completely worn out, before finally replacing them. While this can be a great way to make the most of what we already have, throwing away perfectly usable items can also add to household waste. So, the next time you feel like giving your home a refresh, take a second look at the things you already own. Throwing Away Your Old Curtains? Think Again! Try These Easy DIY Hacks to Give Them a New Life and Your Home a Fresh Look (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Curtains are a great example. If you have been using the same curtains for years and are tired of seeing the same colour and pattern, you don't always need to throw them away and buy new ones. Instead, you can repurpose the fabric into something useful for your home.

The best part is that these DIY ideas are simple, convenient, and budget-friendly, so you can give your home a little makeover without spending too much. And who knows, that old curtain sitting in your cupboard might just become your next favourite home decor item.

1. Turn old curtains into cushion covers One of the easiest ways to reuse curtain fabric is to make cushion covers. Curtains come in large pieces of fabric, so you can cut them into smaller pieces depending on your needs.

How to do it:

Measure your cushion insert.

Cut two pieces of curtain fabric slightly larger than the cushion.

Stitch the pieces together, leaving an opening for the insert.

Add a zip, buttons, or an envelope-style opening.

Insert the cushion and place it on your sofa, bed, or accent chair. If the curtain has an attractive border or embroidery, consider placing that detail on the front of the cushion for a more elegant look.

2. Make a table runner If your curtain is in good condition, you can transform it into a table runner. This way works best if the fabric has a subtle print, woven texture, or an attractive border.

3. Create a storage basket from the leftovers Old curtains can also be turned into lightweight storage baskets or fabric bins. These can be useful for organizing toys, blankets, laundry, accessories or smaller household items. If your curtain fabric is thin, you can add an inner lining or interfacing to make the basket sturdier.

4. Make a DIY tote bag If you have a sturdy curtain made from cotton, canvas, or another durable material, consider turning it into a reusable tote bag. This is a practical way to reuse fabric while reducing the need for additional shopping or storage bags.

Cut two identical rectangles from the curtain, stitch the sides and bottom together, and add fabric handles. You can make the bag as simple or decorative as you like.

5. Turn them into a bed canopy Long, lightweight curtains can be repurposed into a decorative canopy for a bedroom. Instead of installing an entirely new canopy, you can use the existing fabric to create a soft, layered look around the bed. Sheer curtains are most suitable for this as they allow light to pass through, creating an airy effect while looking elegant as a home decor piece.

However, make sure any ceiling-mounted hardware is securely installed and suitable for the weight of the fabric.

6. Make a fabric wall hanging If your old curtain has a beautiful print, embroidery, or traditional pattern, don't hide it away. Instead, turn it into a wall hanging. Cut the fabric to the desired size and attach it to a wooden dowel or frame. You can hang it above a bed, sofa, or table.

7. Give an old chair a new look If you have basic sewing skills, old curtain fabric can be used to re-cover the seat cushion of a chair or stool. This can instantly introduce a new pattern or colour into a room without replacing the furniture. Before starting, check that the fabric is strong enough for regular use.

8. Turn curtains into a picnic or floor mat Thicker curtains can be layered with another fabric or backing material to create a simple floor mat or picnic-style spread. This works best when the material is washable and durable. Before using the fabric outdoors, check its condition carefully and wash it thoroughly. Avoid using delicate fabrics that could easily tear or stain.

9. Create a simple kitchen apron Cotton curtains can be surprisingly useful for kitchen DIY projects. A larger portion can be cut and stitched into an apron, while leftover scraps can become pockets or matching kitchen accessories. Avoid fabrics that are difficult to clean or highly sensitive to heat.

Choose the right ones Yes, you cannot use every curtain for DIY hacks.