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A new-looking kitchen doesn’t always need new furniture; Try these simple ideas instead
Want to give your kitchen a fresh look without spending too much? You can make a few simple and affordable changes to refresh the space.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
TrueFurnished Wall Mounted Bathroom Shelves Set of 3, Glossy Brown Rustic Wood Floating Shelves with Metal Brackets, Wall Storage Rack for Toiletries, Organizer, Kitchen, Bedroom, Living Room 23.5"View Details
₹1,269
NESTIQUEWOOD Wall Mounted Floating Shelves (Set of 3) – Brown Mica Engineered Wood with Black Metal Brackets | 23.5 x 6 Inch | Bathroom, Kitchen, Bedroom & Living Room StorageView Details
₹999
Decorlay Metal & Wooden Free Standing Shelf Organizer Bathroom Kitchen Counter Top Shelves, Spice Rack for Pantry Dressing Cabinet Office Table Area (Black + Beech)View Details
₹711
Rellon Industries 3 Tier Spice Rack for Kitchen Counter Top Organizer Shelf Storage Rack,Container Rack, Space Saving,Bathroom Shelves (A2)View Details
₹998
Stainless Steel ShelfNH10 DESIGNS Stainless Steel Cabinet Shelf Divider for Kitchen/Storage Rack for Kitchen Cabinets/Kitchen Organizer Rack (Pack of 2) (NHSP)View Details
₹249
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.