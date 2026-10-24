Step inside badminton star PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home featuring beautifully framed wedding photos, Mahabharata artwork and elegant interiors
Elegant interiors to fascinating Mahabharata artwork, PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home impressed Farah Khan during her visit, offering a peek into the athlete’s life.
A peaceful gated community, thoughtfully designed interiors, beautiful wedding photographs, and a stunning artwork inspired by the Mahabharata, PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home offers a glimpse into the life of one of India’s most celebrated badminton players. In an October 23 YouTube video, the Olympic medallist welcomed filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan into her home, giving viewers a closer look at her personal space. (Also read: Step inside Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan’s elegant Mumbai home where modern design meets Indian heritage )
Farah tours PV Sindhu’s peaceful Bengaluru home
Farah, who visited Sindhu along with her team, was visibly impressed by the home. “This house is stunning,” she remarked, expressing her admiration for its beautiful interiors and peaceful surroundings. Sindhu explained that although the family had lived in Hyderabad, they shifted to Bengaluru because her training is now based there.
One of the first things that caught Farah’s attention was the calm atmosphere of the gated community. After travelling through a small village to reach the property, she seemed pleasantly surprised by the peaceful surroundings. “Beautiful, no wonder. Peaceful, very peaceful,” Farah said as she explored the home.
The interiors appeared equally inviting, with carefully arranged décor and personal touches that reflected the family’s taste. Farah was particularly taken by the framed wedding photographs displayed around the house, admiring how beautifully they had been arranged. “Your wedding pictures are so nicely framed,” she remarked, appreciating the personal touches that made the home feel warm and welcoming.
Contemporary interiors with heritage-inspired artworks
The interiors of PV Sindhu’s home strike a balance between contemporary sophistication and heritage-inspired charm. The grand entrance features a textured olive-green accent wall adorned with black-and-white photographs, complemented by a vintage carved wooden credenza and an intricate Persian runner.
Among the many interesting elements inside the house, a striking artwork inspired by the Mahabharata stood out. Farah was fascinated by the piece, which depicts scenes involving the Pandavas and Kauravas, including the infamous episode of the dice game.
As the artwork was explained to her, Farah admired its intricate storytelling and artistic presentation. “This is a collector’s item, like a museum piece,” she exclaimed, clearly impressed by the craftsmanship. The artwork adds a distinctive cultural element to the interiors, bringing together traditional Indian storytelling and artistic design.
Sunlit living spaces and a modern kitchen
The sunlit dining area opens out to lush greenery and a private pool through floor-to-ceiling glass doors, creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
The home tour also took Farah into the kitchen, which featured a practical, modern design that complemented the rest of the home. The cooking segment offered another glimpse into Sindhu’s everyday routine, where nutrition and fitness play an important role.
Meanwhile, the airy living room brings together sage-green tufted sofas, vintage floral armchairs and soft neutral tones, with sheer curtains allowing natural light to flood the space. Rich wooden accents, elegant furnishings and thoughtful decorative details lend the home a warm, inviting atmosphere while retaining its refined, modern appeal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More