Step inside badminton star PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home featuring beautifully framed wedding photos, Mahabharata artwork and elegant interiors

The interiors appeared equally inviting, with carefully arranged décor and personal touches that reflected the family’s taste. Farah was particularly taken by the framed wedding photographs displayed around the house, admiring how beautifully they had been arranged. “Your wedding pictures are so nicely framed,” she remarked, appreciating the personal touches that made the home feel warm and welcoming.

One of the first things that caught Farah ’s attention was the calm atmosphere of the gated community. After travelling through a small village to reach the property, she seemed pleasantly surprised by the peaceful surroundings. “Beautiful, no wonder. Peaceful, very peaceful,” Farah said as she explored the home.

Farah, who visited Sindhu along with her team, was visibly impressed by the home. “This house is stunning,” she remarked, expressing her admiration for its beautiful interiors and peaceful surroundings. Sindhu explained that although the family had lived in Hyderabad, they shifted to Bengaluru because her training is now based there.

A peaceful gated community, thoughtfully designed interiors, beautiful wedding photographs, and a stunning artwork inspired by the Mahabharata, PV Sindhu ’s Bengaluru home offers a glimpse into the life of one of India’s most celebrated badminton players. In an October 23 YouTube video, the Olympic medallist welcomed filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan into her home, giving viewers a closer look at her personal space. (Also read: Step inside Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan’s elegant Mumbai home where modern design meets Indian heritage )

Contemporary interiors with heritage-inspired artworks The interiors of PV Sindhu’s home strike a balance between contemporary sophistication and heritage-inspired charm. The grand entrance features a textured olive-green accent wall adorned with black-and-white photographs, complemented by a vintage carved wooden credenza and an intricate Persian runner.

Among the many interesting elements inside the house, a striking artwork inspired by the Mahabharata stood out. Farah was fascinated by the piece, which depicts scenes involving the Pandavas and Kauravas, including the infamous episode of the dice game.

As the artwork was explained to her, Farah admired its intricate storytelling and artistic presentation. “This is a collector’s item, like a museum piece,” she exclaimed, clearly impressed by the craftsmanship. The artwork adds a distinctive cultural element to the interiors, bringing together traditional Indian storytelling and artistic design.

Sunlit living spaces and a modern kitchen The sunlit dining area opens out to lush greenery and a private pool through floor-to-ceiling glass doors, creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.

The home tour also took Farah into the kitchen, which featured a practical, modern design that complemented the rest of the home. The cooking segment offered another glimpse into Sindhu’s everyday routine, where nutrition and fitness play an important role.

Meanwhile, the airy living room brings together sage-green tufted sofas, vintage floral armchairs and soft neutral tones, with sheer curtains allowing natural light to flood the space. Rich wooden accents, elegant furnishings and thoughtful decorative details lend the home a warm, inviting atmosphere while retaining its refined, modern appeal.