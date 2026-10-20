Step inside Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan’s elegant Mumbai home where modern design meets Indian heritage
Luv Ranjan’s home blends contemporary interiors with Indian craftsmanship, featuring warm wooden floors, statement furniture and a traditional prayer area.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, accompanied by her cook Dilip, visits filmmaker Luv Ranjan and his wife, Alisha Vaid, for a home tour that offers a glimpse into their interiors, personal spaces and home-cooked food. Known for directing romantic comedies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranjan offers viewers a glimpse into his life away from filmmaking. (Also read: Step inside 117 year old Kolkata home with colonial architecture, antique furniture and a vintage car collection featuring a Ford Mustang )
Inside Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid’s living room
The living room is designed around a soft, neutral palette, with off-white wainscoting and wall panelling creating a calm backdrop. Warm hardwood flooring adds depth to the interiors, while recessed ceiling lights, golden wall sconces and tall ceramic lamps create a layered lighting scheme.
During the conversation, Ranjan spoke about the challenges of owning a home in Mumbai, offering a humorous take on the city’s expensive real estate market. “The problem of buying your own house in Bombay city is that you cannot buy the house in which you want to live, and you do not want to live in the house which you can buy,” he said.
Cream sofas adorned with rust and terracotta patterned cushions sit alongside mustard-yellow velvet armchairs, introducing colour and contrast without disrupting the room’s understated aesthetic. Dark wooden coffee tables complement the seating arrangement, bringing together the different textures and tones.
The open-plan layout connects the living space with the rest of the home, creating an airy and inviting atmosphere. Black metal-framed glass sliding doors with arched detailing add a contemporary architectural element, while tall glass display cabinets contribute to the room’s visual appeal.
Artisanal accents add character to the interiors
While neutral tones define much of the home, the decorative elements lend the interiors their distinctive personality. A black-and-white bone-inlay dresser featuring an intricate geometric honeycomb pattern stands out as a statement piece, adding visual interest and highlighting traditional craftsmanship.
A colourful framed painting of Lord Ganesha in the foyer introduces a cultural touch, setting the tone for a home where contemporary styling meets Indian influences.
The prayer area is another notable feature. A delicate lattice screen adorned with tiny hanging brass bells creates a sense of separation while maintaining visual openness. The traditional detailing adds character to the space without feeling disconnected from the home’s modern design language.
A dining area with understated elegance
The dining area continues the home’s restrained aesthetic, featuring a simple wooden table placed over a traditional rug. Floor-to-ceiling storage panels frame the space, offering functionality while maintaining a clean, cohesive look.
The combination of wood, textiles and streamlined surfaces lends warmth to the dining area. Instead of relying on elaborate ornamentation, the design draws attention to the materials, proportions and carefully selected details.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More