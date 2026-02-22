Take a tour of maybe the most unique house you’ve ever seen in India: 'Kitchen is in Burma and dining area is in...'
This Nagaland home is unlike any other. Imagine having to cross the border just to grab a snack from the kitchen. Here's a house tour you won't want to miss.
In the remote hills of northeast India, 'crossing the border' isn't a matter of passports and checkpoints for one family — it’s just what they do to grab a snack or meal. Travel content creators Swati and Prateek shared a tour of their residence in Longwa village, Nagaland, that redefines the concept of 'international living'. Also read | Step inside China's ‘most viral store’ that will blow your mind: It is not in Beijing or Shanghai
The home belongs to the Angh (the hereditary king) of the Konyak Naga tribe, and it sits directly atop the international boundary between India and Myanmar.
A house divided (literally)
While most homeowners worry about property lines, the Angh deals with geopolitical ones. According to the video Swati and Prateek shared on August 19, 2025, the international border bisects the massive wooden structure, leading to a truly surreal domestic. As Swati explained in the video, “The king here lives in two countries at once... the kitchen is in Burma, and the dining area is in India. He eats in one country and sleeps in another.”
Traditional architecture and decor
The house is more than a geographical quirk; it is a museum of the Konyak Naga culture. The tribe inhabited these lands centuries before modern governments drew administrative borders.
The massive wooden structure features high ceilings and open-plan communal areas, with intricate wood carvings of warriors and wildlife decorating the entrance. It's a living testament to the Konyak heritage. The walls are lined with animal skulls, traditional gongs, and ancient weaponry, serving as a testament to the tribe's history as fierce warriors.
‘Might be the most unique house’
The unique arrangement in this Longwa home serves as a living reminder that for many indigenous groups, ancestral ties are stronger than national limits. Swati and Prateek noted that the 'community vibes' remain so strong that visitors are often invited to dress in traditional attire to fully immerse themselves in the local spirit.
They captioned the video: "This might be the most unique house we’ve ever seen in India. A border cutting through the middle is just the beginning… behind it lies a history in which tribes existed long before countries did, and in which community mattered more than administration. Nagaland still carries that spirit."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist passionate about all things beautiful and meaningful. With a career spanning over a decade, she has covered pop culture, fashion, health, wellness, fitness, art, decor, gender, parenting, mental health, and travel since 2012. When she's not chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, you can find her immersed in nature. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, she's always on the lookout for the next big trend, whether it's in fitness, fashion, design, or wellness, using her platform to spark conversations. In her downtime, she's likely sipping matcha, practising yoga, trying out new cafes or getting lost in the beauty and tranquillity of nature.Read More