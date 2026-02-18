Step inside China's ‘most viral store’ that will blow your mind: It is not in Beijing or Shanghai

Forget everything you know about the polished, neon-lit luxury malls of Beijing or Shanghai. The most talked-about retail destination in the world right now is reportedly located in Shenzhen, and it’s leaving visitors questioning reality. Haus Nowhere, a multi-story 'retail-tainment' giant, has exploded across social media for its avant-garde approach to shopping. Also read | Step inside 'crazy beach house in Karnataka with water everywhere'; even the bathroom and kitchen have stunning views Travel content creator duo, Swati and Prateek, took to Instagram to share a tour of a multi-story space in China featuring hyper-realistic giants, moving robotic heads, and lifelike animals that challenge the perception of reality. (Instagram/ swatiandprateek)

Rather than sticking to window displays and sales racks, the space focusses on hyper-realistic, often unsettling art installations that blur the line between a high-end boutique and a sci-fi film set.

'This is not normal' Travel content creators Swati and Prateek took their followers on a tour of the 'most viral store' in an Instagram video posted on February 14. Their reaction? Complete sensory overload.

As soon as visitors step through the doors, they are met not with perfume counters, but with a gigantic, life-like man looming over the entrance. The ground floor also features a man sitting amongst trash bags, his eyes tracking shoppers as they walk past.

"This is not normal," Swati remarked in the video, adding, “It’s like you entered a whole other universe... at this moment, my brain is not braining. A shopping experience like this is something I could never even have imagined.”