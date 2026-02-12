89-year-old man from Haryana wins hearts with home tour of his Bengaluru 1 BHK: 'This is like heaven for me'

He described the space as more than just an apartment: “I am Kartar Singh Tomar, retired IPS from Haryana Cadre. I'm about 89-years-old and enjoying my life…this is my 1 BHK flat where I pass my whole day, and this is like heaven for me.”

Dressed in a vibrant orange kurta and a traditional Himachali cap, Tomar invited viewers into his home with the enthusiasm of a seasoned vlogger. "For the first time, I am making a vlog of my flat," Tomar announced before leading the camera through his meticulously kept home.

Age is clearly just a number for Kartar Singh Tomar. The 89-year-old 'retired IPS officer' from Haryana has become an internet sensation after a charming 'home tour vlog' of his Bengaluru residence was shared by Manasum Senior Living. The video captured Tomar’s infectious energy as he proudly showcased his 1 BHK flat. Also read | Step inside spacious home near Bengaluru built under ₹1 crore that blends modern comfort with scenic beauty

‘So peaceful’ The tour highlighted the practical yet cosy features of his retirement home: a functional living area featuring a sofa-cum-bed and a dining-cum-study setup and a clean, modern kitchen where he manages his daily needs. Tomar specifically pointed out the anti-skid flooring in the bathroom, calling it a 'wonderful thing' for senior safety.

In his bedroom, he demonstrated how the large glass windows allowed for such a breeze that 'there was no need for a fan'. Tomar also shared that the move to Bengaluru represented a shift toward peace. Stepping onto his balcony, he gestured toward the lush greenery and quiet surroundings, and said: "So peaceful, no pollution, no sound at all."

The video resonated with many on Instagram, serving as a reminder that 'home' is not just about the square footage, but about independence, safety, and happiness. A comment read, "What a happy soul! That's how you enjoy life." An Instagram user also said, "Sir, respect and regards from a younger colleague."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

