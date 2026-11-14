Chef Ranveer Brar shares crispy veg lollipop recipe to enjoy in the evenings: See preparation
Ranveer Brar's veg lollipop recipe is both delicious and easy to make, the perfect snack to try on winter evenings or serve at house parties.
When we think of lollipops as a starter, it is usually the chicken version that comes to mind. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has come up with a vegetarian alternative for the dish, which he shared on Instagram on November 13.
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The recipe needs a prep time of about 10 minutes and a cooking time of around 20 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for crispy veg lollipops
For potato mixture
- 1½ tbsp oil
- 1 inch ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- 6-7 French beans, chopped
- ¼ cup sweet corn, chopped
- 1 large carrot, chopped
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp schezwan sauce
- ⅓ cup soya granules
- 2-3 tbsp water
- 6-7 large potatoes, boiled and peeled
- 1 tbsp schezwan sauce
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stem, finely chopped
For slurry
- 2 cups refined flour
- ½ cup cornflour
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp degi red chilli powder
- ½ tbsp schezwan sauce
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste, optional
- Water as required
Other ingredients
- Oil for frying
- Refined flour (for coating)
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For potato mixture
- In a wok, add oil; once it’s hot, add ginger and sauté it for a minute.
- Add French beans, sweet corn, carrot, salt to taste, and sauté for a while on high flame.
- Add schezwan sauce and mix it well. Add soya granules, water and cook for two to three minutes on high flame.
- Add potatoes, more schezwan sauce, tender coriander stems, mash it well and cook for four to five minutes on high flame.
- Transfer it to a tray and keep it aside to cool at room temperature.
- Take a spoonful of the mixture, insert an ice cream stick and give it a lollipop shape or any desired shape.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For slurry
- In a bowl, add refined flour, cornflour, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, schezwan sauce, ginger-garlic paste, water and make a thick, smooth batter.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For frying
- In a tray, add refined flour, place the prepared lollipops and dry-coat them well.
- Dip the lollipops in the prepared slurry and drop them in hot oil one at a time. Fry them for four to five minutes until crispy.
- Transfer them to a serving dish and garnish with coriander sprig.
- Serve hot with schezwan sauce.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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