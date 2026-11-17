Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares the perfect appetiser recipe for house parties: Crispy, golden fish pakodas
Sanjeev Kapoor shares the simplest batter-fried fish recipe that can be prepared at home in about half an hour. See detailed instructions to make the dish.
Coming up with great appetisers is easier said than done. It has to be something that people can enjoy in between conversations, something that is innovative and tasty yet can be easily handled by a person who is absent-minded.
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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared just the recipe on his blog for the occasion: fish pakodas. “Boneless fish pieces marinated in ginger-garlic paste and lemon juice, dipped in a gram flour batter and deep-fried till crisp and golden,” is how he describes the dish.
The recipe needs a prep time of around 20 minutes and a cooking time of another 15 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for fish pakoda
- 200 grams boneless fish fillets, cut into 2-inch pieces
- ½ teaspoon red chilli powder + to sprinkle
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- ½ lemon
- Salt to taste
- Oil for deep-frying
- Cornflour as required
- ¾ cup gram flour batter
- Chaat masala to sprinkle
- Green chutney to serve
For gram flour batter
- 3 cups gram flour
- ½ cup rice flour
- ½ tsp red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 1½ cups water
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Method of preparation
- First, take red chilli powder in a bowl, add turmeric powder and ginger-garlic paste. Squeeze lemon juice, add salt and mix well.
- Add fish pieces to the bowl and rub the marinade over them so that all the pieces are well coated. Set aside for 10 minutes.
- Heat sufficient oil in a kadai.
- Roll each fish piece in cornflour, dip in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Take the pakodas out of the oil and drain on absorbent paper.
- Arrange them on a serving plate, sprinkle chaat masala and red chilli powder and serve hot with green chutney.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
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This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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