Get ready for winter festivities with chef Kunal Kapur’s minced chicken pie recipe: See preparation

If you are looking for homemade snacks to make this year during the winter festivities, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has you covered with his minced chicken pie recipe.

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The chef shared the recipe on Instagram on November 14, writing in the caption, “Golden, flaky on the outside and filled with a deliciously spiced minced chicken filling on the inside. This minced chicken pie is everything you need for your next snack craving. Packed with flavour, easy to make and perfect for tea-time, house parties or whenever you’re in the mood for something delicious.”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.