Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to satisfy Chinese cravings with his easy-to-make veg hakka noodles recipe

Indo-Chinese cuisine is the comfort food for many, and within it, veg hakka noodles need no introduction. One of the most popular foods at both restaurants and street vending stalls, it can also be prepared at home with very little hassle.

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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shows how with his easy-to-make recipe that needs around 20 minutes of prep time and another 25 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish, as the chef shared on his blog, are presented as follows.

Ingredients for veg hakka noodles 1 medium carrot, peeled

½ medium cabbage

1 medium green capsicum

1 medium onion

2-3 stalks of spring onion greens

200 grams hakka noodles

3 tablespoons oil + to drizzle

Salt to taste

1½ tablespoons chopped garlic

½ tablespoon chopped ginger

2 green chillies, chopped

2 teaspoons light soy sauce

White pepper powder to taste

1½ teaspoons stock cube powder

1 teaspoon vinegar Method of preparation Boil sufficient water in a deep pan; add a tablespoon of oil, salt and noodles. Cook for six to eight minutes. Drain the noodles and put them in a strainer, pour in chilled water, drizzle some oil and mix well. Set aside. Cut carrot into thin slices and further into strips. Shred cabbage thinly. Deseed and cut green capsicum into thin strips. Halve the onion, thinly slice it horizontally, and separate the layers. Cut some spring onion greens diagonally into half-inch pieces and chop the remaining greens finely. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a non-stick wok, add garlic, ginger and green chillies, mix and sauté till golden brown. Add onion, carrot, cabbage and green capsicum, mix well and sauté for one minute. Add noodles, light soy sauce, white pepper powder, salt, stock cube powder and vinegar, toss well and cook for two to three minutes. Add chopped spring onion greens and mix well. Transfer into a serving bowl, sprinkle diagonally sliced spring onion greens and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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