Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to satisfy Chinese cravings with his easy-to-make veg hakka noodles recipe
Veg hakka noodles is one of the most popular dishes within the Indo-Chinese cuisine; Sanjeev Kapoor shares a recipe to make it at home in under an hour.
Indo-Chinese cuisine is the comfort food for many, and within it, veg hakka noodles need no introduction. One of the most popular foods at both restaurants and street vending stalls, it can also be prepared at home with very little hassle.
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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shows how with his easy-to-make recipe that needs around 20 minutes of prep time and another 25 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish, as the chef shared on his blog, are presented as follows.
Ingredients for veg hakka noodles
- 1 medium carrot, peeled
- ½ medium cabbage
- 1 medium green capsicum
- 1 medium onion
- 2-3 stalks of spring onion greens
- 200 grams hakka noodles
- 3 tablespoons oil + to drizzle
- Salt to taste
- 1½ tablespoons chopped garlic
- ½ tablespoon chopped ginger
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
- White pepper powder to taste
- 1½ teaspoons stock cube powder
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
Method of preparation
- Boil sufficient water in a deep pan; add a tablespoon of oil, salt and noodles. Cook for six to eight minutes. Drain the noodles and put them in a strainer, pour in chilled water, drizzle some oil and mix well. Set aside.
- Cut carrot into thin slices and further into strips. Shred cabbage thinly. Deseed and cut green capsicum into thin strips. Halve the onion, thinly slice it horizontally, and separate the layers. Cut some spring onion greens diagonally into half-inch pieces and chop the remaining greens finely.
- Heat two tablespoons of oil in a non-stick wok, add garlic, ginger and green chillies, mix and sauté till golden brown.
- Add onion, carrot, cabbage and green capsicum, mix well and sauté for one minute.
- Add noodles, light soy sauce, white pepper powder, salt, stock cube powder and vinegar, toss well and cook for two to three minutes.
- Add chopped spring onion greens and mix well.
- Transfer into a serving bowl, sprinkle diagonally sliced spring onion greens and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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