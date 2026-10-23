Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shows how to elevate a classic Italian comfort dish with his carrot and saffron risotto recipe
The sweetness of carrots and the richness of saffron make Sanjeev Kapoor's risotto recipe an indulgent yet comforting dish for the Indian palate.
If you want to take a break from the desi feasts and are looking for some comforting continental food to try, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s carrot and saffron risotto recipe is the dish to make at home. Nothing overpowering for the senses; just the sweetness of the carrots and the richness of the saffron make it a dish that one can indulge in at any time.
Also Read | Doctor shows how to make green fish with spicy ginger oil: A one-pot recipe loaded with 57g protein
The recipe requires prep time of around 20 minutes and a cooking time of approximately half an hour. The quantities of ingredients listed below serve four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for carrot and saffron risotto
- ½ cup boiled carrot puree
- Blanched carrot slices for garnish
- A generous pinch of saffron (kesar)
- 1 cup arborio rice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 3 cups vegetable stock
- Salt to taste
- Black pepper powder to taste
- 3 sprigs of fresh thyme
- 30 grams Parmesan cheese block + for garnish
- 1½ tablespoons fresh cream
- Microgreens for garnish
Method of preparation
- Heat olive oil in a pan, add arborio rice and two tablespoons butter, mix and sauté for two to three minutes.
- Add onion and garlic, mix and sauté till onion turns translucent.
- Add a cup of vegetable stock, mix and cook for another two to three minutes.
- Add two cups of vegetable stock, mix and cook for another six to eight minutes.
- Add saffron and mix well. Add boiled carrot puree, mix well and cook for one more minute.
- Add salt and black pepper powder. Separate the leaves from the thyme sprigs, add to the pan, mix well and cook for another minute.
- Grate parmesan cheese into the pan. Add two tablespoons of butter and fresh cream and mix well.
- Transfer to a serving plate and arrange blanched carrot slices on top. Grate some parmesan cheese, garnish with microgreens and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.