Doctor shows how to make green fish with spicy ginger oil: A one-pot recipe loaded with 57g protein

If you are looking for a recipe that will help you hit your protein goal but is different from the desi dishes that you try every day, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla has the perfect dish for you to try.

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Taking to Instagram on October 2, the doctor shared his one-pot green fish with spicy ginger oil recipe, a dish which he described as perfect for a midweek dinner and that is loaded with 57 grams of protein in each serving.

“This recipe has saved me more times than I can count when I get home tired, hungry and need dinner fast,” wrote Dr Aujla in the caption. “And it still ticks all my boxes: high in protein, high in fibre and full of plants!”

The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.