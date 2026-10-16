In 2013, Clooney reportedly invested $600,000 in Casamigos; Diageo agreed to buy it for $1 billion in 2017, with his upfront share at $233 million

Four years after three friends decided to produce their own tequila for personal consumption, international beverage company Diageo agreed to acquire their brand for up to $1 billion. Announced in June 2017, the deal described Casamigos as “America’s fastest-growing super-premium tequila.” Under the agreement outlined in Diageo’s official announcement, the company would pay $700 million upfront, with a further $300 million potentially payable based on the brand’s performance over the following 10 years. With the founders holding equal stakes, George Clooney’s estimated gross share of Casamigos’ $700 million upfront sale price was about $233 million. A fully paid earn-out could add another $100 million before taxes. His final proceeds depended on taxes and the deal’s performance conditions. (AP Photo/Scott A Garfitt)

Rande Gerber, George Clooney, and Mike Meldman founded Casamigos in 2013. Its name means “house of friends” in Spanish. Diageo attributed the brand’s growth to its smooth taste and strong appeal among consumers, noting that it had received recognition from tequila experts and influencers across the U.S. Casamigos sold 120,000 cases in 2016, primarily in the U.S., after recording average annual growth of 54% over the preceding two years. Diageo projected that sales would exceed 170,000 cases by the end of 2017.

Diageo’s then-CEO, Ivan Menezes, said the acquisition supported the company’s strategy of expanding in the growing super-premium tequila category and reaching consumers in additional markets. The founders were expected to remain involved in the business following the acquisition. Diageo planned to finance the transaction through cash and debt and anticipated that the deal would be neutral to earnings per share for the first three years before contributing positively thereafter. The transaction was subsequently completed in December 2017.