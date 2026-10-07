‘Islam, mass migration’: Trump's claims on reasons behind student protests in France

"This isn't about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!" he added.

"What's happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration," Trump wrote.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump said the protests were driven by mass migration rather than concerns over education or school conditions.

US President Donald Trump linked France’s ongoing student protests to Islam and migration and claimed that the unrest was part of an attempt to “take over” the country.

Trump did not provide evidence to support his claims or elaborate on the alleged connection between the student movement, Islam and migration.

Also read: French teen's hand blown off while picking up grenade as school protesters clash with police | Key updates

Hundreds of high schools across France have seen their entrances blocked by students since late September, with protesters demanding improved conditions. Some of the demonstrations even led to clashes with security forces.

Around 250,000 people took part in protests across France on Tuesday, reported AFP.

The US president's remarks come as his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement increasingly focuses on immigration ahead of next month's US midterm elections. Several prominent Trump supporters had shared videos of the unrest in France on social media in the days before his post.

Trump ally Glenn Beck described the protests as a warning for western countries in a post on X on Monday.

"The riots in France are a clear warning to the rest of the West," Beck said. "What is happening in France today is all part of an international network of socialists working to dismantle the West."

French protest turn violent Protests by French high school students over poor conditions turned violent in parts of the country on Tuesday, with nearly 500 people arrested and President Emmanuel Macron calling an emergency meeting with senior officials.

The protests began in late September, with students blocking entrances to hundreds of high schools attended by teenagers aged 15 to 17. The students have been demanding better facilities and action to address teacher shortages.

The movement has since drawn support from parents, teachers and trade union workers, who joined the demonstrations in Paris and other French cities.

The Interior Ministry said 256,000 people took part in protests across France on Tuesday, while trade union organisers estimated the turnout at 450,000.

The Interior Ministry said 488 people were arrested and 43 security personnel were injured during Tuesday's protests.

An AFP reporter said the march in Paris was largely peaceful, but clashes broke out near its eastern endpoint. Police fired tear gas as some demonstrators threw rocks at officers in riot gear.

Police officials said "300 hostile individuals" attempted to confront officers.

The protests come ahead of France's 2027 presidential election, which will determine Macron's successor.

(With inputs from AFP)