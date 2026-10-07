‘Islam, mass migration’: Trump's claims on reasons behind student protests in France
Trump did not provide evidence to support his claims or elaborate on the alleged connection between the student movement, Islam and migration.
US President Donald Trump linked France’s ongoing student protests to Islam and migration and claimed that the unrest was part of an attempt to “take over” the country.
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump said the protests were driven by mass migration rather than concerns over education or school conditions.
"What's happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration," Trump wrote.
"This isn't about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!" he added.
Trump did not provide evidence to support his claims or elaborate on the alleged connection between the student movement, Islam and migration.
Also read: French teen's hand blown off while picking up grenade as school protesters clash with police | Key updates
Hundreds of high schools across France have seen their entrances blocked by students since late September, with protesters demanding improved conditions. Some of the demonstrations even led to clashes with security forces.
Around 250,000 people took part in protests across France on Tuesday, reported AFP.
The US president's remarks come as his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement increasingly focuses on immigration ahead of next month's US midterm elections. Several prominent Trump supporters had shared videos of the unrest in France on social media in the days before his post.
Trump ally Glenn Beck described the protests as a warning for western countries in a post on X on Monday.
"The riots in France are a clear warning to the rest of the West," Beck said. "What is happening in France today is all part of an international network of socialists working to dismantle the West."
French protest turn violent
Protests by French high school students over poor conditions turned violent in parts of the country on Tuesday, with nearly 500 people arrested and President Emmanuel Macron calling an emergency meeting with senior officials.
The protests began in late September, with students blocking entrances to hundreds of high schools attended by teenagers aged 15 to 17. The students have been demanding better facilities and action to address teacher shortages.
The movement has since drawn support from parents, teachers and trade union workers, who joined the demonstrations in Paris and other French cities.
The Interior Ministry said 256,000 people took part in protests across France on Tuesday, while trade union organisers estimated the turnout at 450,000.
The Interior Ministry said 488 people were arrested and 43 security personnel were injured during Tuesday's protests.
An AFP reporter said the march in Paris was largely peaceful, but clashes broke out near its eastern endpoint. Police fired tear gas as some demonstrators threw rocks at officers in riot gear.
Police officials said "300 hostile individuals" attempted to confront officers.
The protests come ahead of France's 2027 presidential election, which will determine Macron's successor.
(With inputs from AFP)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More