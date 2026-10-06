French teen's hand blown off while picking up grenade as school protesters clash with police | Key updates

A teenager's hand was reportedly blown off as high school protesters clashed with police in France on Monday as the agitation over better classroom conditions, which began in late September, continued to intensify. French high school students gather outside the Lycée Sophie Germain high school as part of nationwide protests. (File Photo/Reuters)

The teen lost his hand in the latest round of the high school protests, Reuters reported, citing a local official.

Also Read | Paris on the boil: Student protests ‘out of control’, cars set on fire, French cops use ‘tear gas’ to disperse crowd | What we know

Teen loses hand picking up grenade - What happened? The 15-year-old lost his hand in the northern town of Lens when he picked up a sting-ball grenade fired by the police, and it exploded, according to a police union source cited by AFP.

Francois-Xavier Lauch, prefect for the northern Pas-de-Calais region, confirmed the teenager was hospitalised in Lille and is "out of danger."

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the regional newspaper La Voix du Nord said the teen lost his hand and part of his lower arm.

Also Read | 400 schools to remain closed in France on Friday as student protests turn violent