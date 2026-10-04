Paris on the boil: Student protests ‘out of control’, cars set on fire, French cops use ‘tear gas’ to disperse crowd | What we know

A wave of teenage student protests erupted outside schools across France in recent days. Clashes between demonstrators and security forces resulted in around 5,000 arrests and left hundreds injured. Protests spread across France over classroom conditions, teacher shortages, and other grievances. (File Photo/Reuters)

As tensions heightened, the Paris police chief on Saturday said the student protest movement that has spread across France is now "out of control."

Students have blocked the entrances to their institutions and security forces have on occasion responded with tear gas, according to an AFP report.

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What is happening in France The beginning and the spread: The movement started two weeks ago, on September 17, at the Saint-Exupéry high school in Paris, in support of teachers striking over a lack of staff and resources.

Gradually, the movement gained momentum, and it spread across the country.

The demonstrators have set fire to objects, blockaded schools, and hurled projectiles at police, the report said.

Multiple grievances: The demonstrations in France affect lycées, the schools where teens have their last years of school, aged from 15 to 18.

The report highlighted several key student grievances: teacher absences, classroom conditions, overloaded school timetables, and a school day that can be as long as 8 am to 6 pm.

Furthermore, as per French sociologist Valerie Becquet, cited in the report, "High-school students -- particularly those from low-income neighbourhoods -- feel they are receiving an inferior education."