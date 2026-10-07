'No indication of broader threat to US': CDC monitors suspected plague case in Russia, says it is 'prepared'
CDC issued a statement amid reports of a pneumonic plague case in Russia, as President Donald Trump said he'd call counterpart Vladimir Putin over the issue.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement amid reports of a suspected pneumonic plague case in Russia. The statement shared on its social media profiles on October 6 came even as President Donald Trump said he'd speak to counterpart Vladimir Putin over the issue.
Notably, pneumonic plague is one of the most dangerous forms of plague and can be almost always fatal if untreated.
Here are five takeaways from what the CDC said.
CDC statement amid suspected pneumonic plague case
- CDC noted that it was monitoring reports of a suspected case of pneumonic plague in the Irkutsk region of Russia. The federal agency noted that the reports said this had resulted in a death. “We are working across the U.S. government to assess developments as additional information becomes available,” they also added.
- They noted that the circumstances of this case remain unconfirmed, but added “plague is a serious bacterial disease that is treatable with antibiotics, particularly when recognized and treated early.”
- CDC noted that pneumonic plague can spread from person to person through respiratory droplets when people come in close contact.
- They noted that the most vital steps to maintain public health were ‘rapid identification and treatment of infected individuals, and monitoring of potentially exposed individuals’.
- CDC added that there is ‘no indication of a broader threat to the United States’ at this time, but noted their state of preparedness along with interagency partners. They also promised to monitor the situation closely.
US takes steps amid Russia's pneumonic plague case reports
Deep Dive
On Tuesday, Trump also said he had a call scheduled with Putin to discuss the suspected plague case, and said they'd speak ‘very soon’. Trump also said US intelligence officials were in ‘very deep discussions’ about the situation and would ‘be able to report about it, probably tomorrow.’
Also Read | Russia plague outbreak: What is pneumonic plague caused by Yersinia pestis? White House monitors situation
The State Department, meanwhile, has issued a ‘do not travel’ alert for Russia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also called on Russia to release more information about the reported death there. “I think it's incumbent upon Russia to obviously share more information with the world,” he said, as per reports.
What happened in Russia?
Darya Shipilova, who worked at an anti-plague institute in Russia, died after reports of her possible exposure to plague bacteria. She worked at the Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia, but Russian authorities have said testing has not linked her death to plague or any pathogens she handled while at work.
Meanwhile, at least five hospitals in the area are under quarantine and nearly 200 people who had contact with Shipilova were placed under medical observation as a precaution.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More