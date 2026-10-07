'No indication of broader threat to US': CDC monitors suspected plague case in Russia, says it is 'prepared'

Here are five takeaways from what the CDC said.

Notably, pneumonic plague is one of the most dangerous forms of plague and can be almost always fatal if untreated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement amid reports of a suspected pneumonic plague case in Russia . The statement shared on its social media profiles on October 6 came even as President Donald Trump said he'd speak to counterpart Vladimir Putin over the issue.

Why did the CDC say there is no indication of a broader threat from the suspected plague case in Russia?

Why did the CDC say there is no indication of a broader threat from the suspected plague case in Russia?

On Tuesday, Trump also said he had a call scheduled with Putin to discuss the suspected plague case, and said they'd speak ‘very soon’. Trump also said US intelligence officials were in ‘very deep discussions’ about the situation and would ‘be able to report about it, probably tomorrow.’

Also Read | Russia plague outbreak: What is pneumonic plague caused by Yersinia pestis? White House monitors situation

The State Department, meanwhile, has issued a ‘do not travel’ alert for Russia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also called on Russia to release more information about the reported death there. “I ​think it's incumbent upon Russia to obviously ⁠share more information with the world,” he said, as per reports.

What happened in Russia? Darya Shipilova, who worked at an anti-plague institute in Russia, died after reports of her possible exposure to plague bacteria. She worked at the Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia, but Russian authorities have said testing has not linked her death to plague or any pathogens she handled while at work.

Meanwhile, at least five hospitals in the area are under quarantine and nearly 200 people who had contact with Shipilova were placed under medical observation as a precaution.