Trump shifts JD Vance's focus from Iran peace talks to domestic corruption: ‘We don't need a deal’

"I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the US," Trump wrote.

In a social media post on Truth Social, Trump also dismissed the possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran, mentioning that Washington no longer needed a deal with Iran. He claimed the US had secured control of Iran's money and the Strait, signalling a shift away from diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had redirected Vice President JD Vance from efforts to revive peace negotiations with Iran, asking him instead to concentrate on alleged corruption and criminal activity in states governed by Democrats.

He also alleged widespread financial wrongdoing in Democratic-led states, including Minnesota, California and Illinois, claiming that billions of dollars were being stolen every month.

Trump says US does not need Iran deal In the same post, Trump signaled that he was no longer interested in pursuing an agreement with Tehran.

"We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed," he said.

The president also claimed that the US had access to hundreds of billions of dollars belonging to Iran and had secured control of the Strait, without providing further details.

Trump's remarks come as his administration weighs different options for the conflict, including intensifying military operations, withdrawing from the situation and leaving Arab allies to handle it, or maintaining the current course.

Vance had been tasked with leading Iran negotiations Trump's latest announcement marks a change in Vance's diplomatic assignment. The vice president, who had privately opposed the decision to go to war with Iran, was previously asked to lead negotiations with Tehran.

Vance travelled to Pakistan in April and held lengthy discussions with Iranian representatives, but the talks ended without an agreement.

More recently, he had reached out to a senior Iranian political and military figure to explore the possibility of restarting comprehensive peace negotiations.

In a letter delivered through Qatari mediators to Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Vance proposed an early meeting between American and Iranian officials. He also indicated that he would lead the US delegation.