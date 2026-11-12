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Four dead after military helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey, defence ministry says

In a statement, the ministry said the reason for the crash was unknown, adding that rescue teams had reached the wreckage.

Updated on: Nov 12, 2026, 22:28:23 IST
By HT News Desk
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Four people died after a Turkish military S-70 helicopter crashed in the eastern province of Malatya on Thursday, the Turkish defence ministry said.

Military helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey. (Representational Image/REUTERS)
Military helicopter crashes in eastern Turkey. (Representational Image/REUTERS)

The incident occured in the Samanköy area of ​​Yeşilyurt district in Malatya at approximately 18:45 (local time). The Ministry of National Defense (MSB) announced that all four soldiers on board were killed, local media NTV reported.

In a statement, the ministry said the reason for the crash was unknown, adding that rescue teams had reached the wreckage.

“As a result of the crash of our S-70 type helicopter in Malatya for an as yet undetermined reason , 4 of our heroic comrades on board the helicopter were martyred,” the statement read.

"We pray to God for mercy upon our martyrs, and offer our condolences and prayers for strength to their grieving families, the Turkish Armed Forces, and our noble nation."

Local broadcaster footage showed ambulances, police and firefighting vehicles at the scene with smoke and flames coming from the wreckage.

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Home/World News/Four Dead After Military Helicopter Crashes In Eastern Turkey, Defence Ministry Says
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