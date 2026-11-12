Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams honoured as Grand Marshal of New York Veterans Parade

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams was honoured as Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade, which pays tribute to former military members. Deeply connected to her cultural roots, Sunita Williams famously took a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to space in 2006, followed by the Upanishads in 2012. (PTI/ Representational)

The celebrated spacefarer, who is a retired Navy captain, spearheaded a massive procession of 20,000 participants along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue on Wednesday.

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‘Time in Navy shaped who I am’ Reflecting on her central role, the Grand Marshal remarked that it was "an incredible honour", noting, "My time in the Navy shaped who I am and prepared me for every challenge that followed."

She added, "I'm proud to join New Yorkers and Americans from around the country in honouring the service, sacrifice, and commitment of veterans from every generation."

Before joining the space agency, she served as a test pilot, subsequently undertaking three missions spanning a cumulative 608 days in orbit. During her career, she established a record for the most spacewalks by a woman, completing nine spacewalks totalling 62 hours.