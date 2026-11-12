Direct tax collections rise 14% to ₹17.5L-cr

The gross direct tax collections in 2026-27 up to November 10 jumped little over 14% on an annualised basis to around ₹17.50 lakh crore with net revenue after refunds increasing by nearly 12% to ₹14.42 lakh crore due to stronger receipts from corporate tax segment and securities transactions, according to government data. India News

The gross direct tax collection in the current financial year (up to November 10 of FY27) increased 14.02% to ₹17,50,285.89 crore compared to ₹15,35,076.31 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY26), data released on Wednesday said.

After refunds, net direct tax revenue surged by 11.76% to ₹14,41,978.91 crore in FY27 (up to November 10) compared to ₹12,90,204.10 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Total refunds in the said period of 2026-27 were ₹3,08,306.98 crore as against ₹2,44,872.21 crore in the corresponding period of 2025-26, registering a 25.91% jump, official data said.

Net collections from corporate tax (CT) saw a 17.84% increase to ₹6,31,959.53 crore in 2026-27 (up to November 10) as compared to ₹5,36,285.79 crore collected during the same period of previous financial year.

Net revenues from non-corporate tax (NCT) during current period saw a modest 5.3% growth to ₹7,55,944.96 crore as against ₹7,17,922.31 crore in the same period of previous year. NCT mainly involves individual taxpayers.

Net collections through securities transaction tax (STT) saw about 51.6% jump to ₹54,077.90 crore in the current period (April 1 to November 10 of 2026-27) compared to ₹35,681.88 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.