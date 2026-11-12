21-year-old arrested for shooting dead 35-year-old man at Gurugram's Sidhravali bus stand

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the November 9 murder of a 35-year-old man at the Sidhravali bus stand in Gurugram's Bilaspur, with the police working to nab his associate, who is also said to be involved in the crime. Based on the complaint of the deceased's uncle, a case was registered at Bilaspur police station. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times/ Representative)

The police allege that the accused, identified as Jatin, a resident of Sidhravali village and his associate killed the victim over previous enmity arising from a dispute. The accused was arrested by the Crime Branch Sector 40 team from Sahrawan village on November 10, police said on Wednesday.

His alleged associate is yet to be arrested.

What we know so far According to the police, the deceased, identified as Deepak, was found dead with a gunshot injury on the front seat of his car at the Sidhravali bus stand on the morning of November 9. His uncle told police that Deepak had left home in his car the previous night and the family received information about the shooting around 8am the following morning.

Based on the complaint of the deceased's uncle, a case was registered at Bilaspur police station.

During interrogation, the accused Jatin allegedly told police that around six months ago, associates of Deepak had assaulted his brother and, subsequently, one of his friends. Jatin also claimed that he had received death threats. Deepak's associate, who was also allegedly assaulted by him, joined Jatin in carrying out the murder, police said.

Police said an examination of Deepak's criminal record revealed that eight cases were registered against him — six in Gurugram and two in Rajasthan. The cases in Gurugram included charges of attempt to murder, assault, and offences under the Arms Act and the Prison Act, while those in Rajasthan involved murder and extortion.

Jatin will be produced before a court and taken on police remand for further interrogation and recovery of evidence. Further investigation is underway, police said.