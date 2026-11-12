Ex-Bengal minister Ujjal Biswas dies at Kolkata hospital after prolonged illness

Former Bengal minister Ujjal Biswas, who was jailed on corruption charges for 49 days, died in a Kolkata hospital on Wednesday, people aware of the developments said. Ujjal Biswas died at a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Facebook)

A three-time MLA from the Krishnanagar Dakshin assembly in Nadia district, Biswas was suffering from heart- and kidney-related ailments

“Biswas, 72, was suffering from heart- and kidney-related ailments. He was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kolkata for the past few days. He died on Tuesday,” said a Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) leader.

A Mamata Banerjee loyalist, Biswas lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sadhan Ghosh by more than 27800 votes in the 2026 state assembly elections.

Banerjee said in a post on X that she was heartbroken by his passing and called him far more than a colleague.

“I am deeply heartbroken by the passing of Ujjwal Biswas. He was far more than a colleague in public life. We shared a close and enduring bond built over many years,” the former chief minister wrote.