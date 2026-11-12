Newer, stricter PUC norms likely including digitally signed results from vehicle emission standards

India’s pollution-under-control (PUC) testing system could see tighter safeguards against manipulation, with a proposed amendment to vehicle emission-testing standards requiring testing equipment to digitally sign results and transmit them directly to a central government server. A sprinkler sprays water to settle dust amid pollution on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

The October 2026 amendment to the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-137 (Part 8), issued under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, proposes introducing hardware-based security features in petrol and diesel vehicle emission-testing equipment to ensure that readings cannot be altered by operators or external devices.

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Amendments under proposed framework Under the proposed framework, gas analysers and smoke meters will have to incorporate a dedicated Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) security chip to generate and store cryptographic keys. Every valid emission test will have to be digitally signed within the instrument before its results are transmitted to the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) server through the machine’s own SIM or eSIM connection.

The amendment also seeks to prevent computers at testing centres from manipulating readings. The local computer will be restricted to initiating tests and handling the printing of certificates, without access to the instrument’s private signing key or the ability to modify measured emission values. Wi-Fi and the computer’s internet connection cannot be used to transmit test data.