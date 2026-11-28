After its efforts to garner support for bills that would pave the way for the implementation of 33% women’s reservation in legislatures came undone in April, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government did not let up on making a renewed pitch for the passage of the Constitution amendment bill and the delimitation bill, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently underlining the need for setting aside political differences, said people privy to details. In April, the government fell 63 votes short of the 361 needed to pass the bills, securing 298 votes in favour against 230 opposition votes. (File photo) more On Monday, Parliament will meet for a four-day special sitting where the government is expected to make another effort to pass the two bills that are the prerequisite for rolling out women’s reservation in 2029. Without sharing the exact details of the parties and MPs who have assured support, people in the government said they are confident of getting the required support for the passage of the bills. Several party leaders who spoke to HT said the party high command did not want the bill to rescind and therefore, channels of communication were kept open with all the opposition parties and the negotiations picked pace after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced internal discord with lawmakers and legislators came out against party chief Mamata Banerjee.

Deep Dive What changes do the proposed delimitation bills make to Lok Sabha seats? Why is the BJP seeking Opposition support for the delimitation and women’s quota bills? How does the government plan to address concerns that delimitation could reduce southern states’ representation?

Claims and assertions of key leaders. (HT GFX)

TMC lawmakers’ exit gives BJP fresh confidence on numbers “The biggest change came about post-West Bengal election when 20 MPs broke away from the TMC and announced they were ready to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the BJP...those extra votes brought a certain energy and drive,” said a senior party functionary on condition of anonymity. In June, 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha MPs announced their exit from the TMC and joined the little known NCPI. The announcement came as a shot in the arm for the BJP, which did not have the numbers for getting a two-third majority. In April when the bills were introduced for passage, the government managed to get only 298 votes in favour while it needed 361 votes. The opposition had 230 votes. “The BJP has a strategy, it does not give up easily on the issues that it believes in. Leaders have been reaching out to the Opposition, and the government too assured them that the bills will not penalise any state,” the leader said. Also read: INDIA bloc races to consolidate Opposition against delimitation bill, may appeal to DMK

Graphical representation of total number of votes and votes required for passing the bill. (HT GFX)